Book Singing at History Museum

When you need a break from the sunshine and watermelons, drop by the Washington County Historical Society for a cup of punch, a little local history, and a Book Signing event. The signing will be held on Saturday, June 25th from 10AM until Noon at the History Museum at 685 7th Street.
On-site will be…
Beverly Neld, author of Haunted Panama City
Kathryn J. Hardy, author of the new release – Johnny and Jazzbo: A True
Story featuring Dr. Johnny Savage and Otis Ikner
Dale Cox, a local historic who has written many books about our area
including The Fort at Prospect Bluff, The Battle of Marianna, The
Claude Neal Lynching, and The Ghost of Bellamy Bridge
Plus others!
The history museum has an inventory of books by these authors and other books not available anywhere else such as: Wagon Tracks by Leo B. Sexton and many by E. W. Carswell including the Possum Cookbook!
Drop by for a cup of punch and meet our authors while you visit the Watermelon Festival!