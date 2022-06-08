Book Singing at History Museum

When you need a break from the sunshine and watermelons, drop by the Washington County Historical Society for a cup of punch, a little local history, and a Book Signing event. The signing will be held on Saturday, June 25th from 10AM until Noon at the History Museum at 685 7th Street.

On-site will be…

Beverly Neld, author of Haunted Panama City

Kathryn J. Hardy, author of the new release – Johnny and Jazzbo: A True

Story featuring Dr. Johnny Savage and Otis Ikner

Dale Cox, a local historic who has written many books about our area

including The Fort at Prospect Bluff , The Battle of Marianna , The

Claude Neal Lynching , and The Ghost of Bellamy Bridge

Plus others!

The history museum has an inventory of books by these authors and other books not available anywhere else such as: Wagon Tracks by Leo B. Sexton and many by E. W. Carswell including the Possum Cookbook !

Drop by for a cup of punch and meet our authors while you visit the Watermelon Festival!