Bonnie Lee Holley Obit

Bonnie Lee Holley, 88 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2024, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Bonnie was born on March 11, 1936, in Jackson County, Florida to Hardy and Ada Mae Mitchell. She was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and a member of Dellwood Baptist Church in Dellwood, Florida. She retired from the State of Florida after working at the Dozier School for Boys for 33 years. Bonnie enjoyed spending her time outdoors: fishing, gardening, and planting flowers. She was a wonderful cook and a devoted mother and grandmother that loved her family dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Hardy and Ada Mae Mitchell; Husband: Alfred Holley; son: Dickie Weeks; daughter: Linda Mae Maguder; brothers: Thom Mitchell, Angus Mitchell; sisters: Sarah Standland, Vidamerle Granger, Verlene Glass.

She is survived by her son: John Weeks (Judy) of Dellwood, FL; daughter: Brenda Joyner of Alford, FL; brother: Leon Mitchell (Kat) of Quincy, FL; sister: Frances Lipford of Dellwood, FL; grandchildren: Carlon Dilmore (Aubree), Christopher Weeks, James Weeks, Tiffany King (Matt), Jessica Garcia (Thomas), Sheena Turner, Linda Maguder, Jami Gibson (Sam), Ashley Gainer (Mitchell); numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Service will be held 2 PM Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Dellwood Baptist Church in Dellwood, Florida with Pastor Gary Gable officiating. Interment will follow at Dellwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Flowers are accepted or donations can be made to Dellwood Baptist Church