Bonifay Blue Devils Football Host Vernon Yellow Jackets Football

On Friday, 09-29-23, Holmes County High School held their homecoming before the game the fans were introduced to the homecoming court before the game and the KING and Queen crowned at Half time.

 

Attendant                            Escort

Freshman

Katelyn Foxworth               Rhett Boyd

Bremlee Jones                    Bowden Bailey

Sophomores

Kennedy Pate                     Clyde Hunter

Morgan Peoples                Malyk Powell

Lyndsey Pilcher                 Aaron Bailey

Juniors

Marilyn Bayens                 Koen Forehand

Shelby Gardner                 Brandon Dean

Savanna Goodman           Coby Powell

Georgia Fisanick                Justice Brown

Bradlee Johnson               Tate Faircloth

Seniors

Cheylee Bowers                 Jameson Bacon

Delaney Donaldson           Travis Bomann

Lillyan Dunn                        Traven Sasnett

Kaeson McGowan              Braydon Young

Emma Oust                         Tucker Faircloth

Madelyn Tate                      Jay Jordon

King: Jameson Bacon        Queen: Cheylee Bowers

 

The Bonifay Blue Devils put another one on the winners side with the final score, Vernon 20, Bonifay 56.

