Bonifay Blue Devils Football Host Vernon Yellow Jackets Football

On Friday, 09-29-23, Holmes County High School held their homecoming before the game the fans were introduced to the homecoming court before the game and the KING and Queen crowned at Half time.
Attendant Escort
Freshman
Katelyn Foxworth Rhett Boyd
Bremlee Jones Bowden Bailey
Sophomores
Kennedy Pate Clyde Hunter
Morgan Peoples Malyk Powell
Lyndsey Pilcher Aaron Bailey
Juniors
Marilyn Bayens Koen Forehand
Shelby Gardner Brandon Dean
Savanna Goodman Coby Powell
Georgia Fisanick Justice Brown
Bradlee Johnson Tate Faircloth
Seniors
Cheylee Bowers Jameson Bacon
Delaney Donaldson Travis Bomann
Lillyan Dunn Traven Sasnett
Kaeson McGowan Braydon Young
Emma Oust Tucker Faircloth
Madelyn Tate Jay Jordon
King: Jameson Bacon Queen: Cheylee Bowers
The Bonifay Blue Devils put another one on the winners side with the final score, Vernon 20, Bonifay 56.