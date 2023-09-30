Bonifay Blue Devils Football Host Vernon Yellow Jackets Football

On Friday, 09-29-23, Holmes County High School held their homecoming before the game the fans were introduced to the homecoming court before the game and the KING and Queen crowned at Half time.

Attendant Escort

Freshman

Katelyn Foxworth Rhett Boyd

Bremlee Jones Bowden Bailey

Sophomores

Kennedy Pate Clyde Hunter

Morgan Peoples Malyk Powell

Lyndsey Pilcher Aaron Bailey

Juniors

Marilyn Bayens Koen Forehand

Shelby Gardner Brandon Dean

Savanna Goodman Coby Powell

Georgia Fisanick Justice Brown

Bradlee Johnson Tate Faircloth

Seniors

Cheylee Bowers Jameson Bacon

Delaney Donaldson Travis Bomann

Lillyan Dunn Traven Sasnett

Kaeson McGowan Braydon Young

Emma Oust Tucker Faircloth

Madelyn Tate Jay Jordon

King: Jameson Bacon Queen: Cheylee Bowers

The Bonifay Blue Devils put another one on the winners side with the final score, Vernon 20, Bonifay 56.