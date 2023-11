On Friday Night, 11/17/2023, The Holmes County High School Blue Devils hosted the Washington County, Chipley High School Tigers, it was the second meeting in what was a big decision for both teams, one has their season end, and the other moves on, to Regional-Finals, the game ends with a score 7-26, Holmes County Blue Devils win. The Blue Devils will travel to play the Bozeman Bucks on Friday 11/24/2023 for the Regional-Finals.