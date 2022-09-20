Bobby R. Padgett Obit

Bobby R. Padgett, age 84 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, September 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 20, 1937 in Atmore, AL to the late Richard Padgett and Rosa (Stuckey) Padgett.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Julaine Padgett, three brothers, Buster Padgett, Bruce Padgett, Red Padgett and one sister, Lavina Harrington.

Survivors include three sons, Steve Padgett and wife Cindy of Chipley, FL, Mike Padgett of Chipley, FL, Ty Padgett and wife Windy of Chipley, FL, four grandchildren, Adam Padgett, Jay Padgett, Austin Padgett and wife Blayre, Juliann Padgett.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Reverend Tim Brigham will be officiating the service. Interment will follow at the Shiloh Baptist Cemetery.

