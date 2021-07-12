Bloodworth obit

Mr. Horace Wayne Bloodworth, age 69, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away July 9, 2021, at his home.

He was born November 19, 1951, in Pensacola to the late Horace Bloodworth and Mageline Goddin Bloodworth.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by one daughter, Sherry Bloodworth and two siblings, Linda Wylie, and Raymond Bloodworth.

Mr. Bloodworth is survived by one daughter, Jeana Prescott and husband Keith of Caryville, FL; one son, Joseph Wayne Bloodworth and wife Allison of Pensacola, FL; three grandchildren, Axile Prescott, Jasmine Packard, and Joseph Wayne Bloodworth, Jr.; three brothers, Johnny Bloodworth and wife JoAnn, David Bloodworth, and George Whitehead all of Pensacola, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.