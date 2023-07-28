Billy Edwin Clark Obit

Billy Edwin Clark, 75, of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on July 27, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Billy was a lifelong resident of Chipley for over 40 years. He retired from Washington County Road Department in Wausau, Florida. Billy (Dad) never met a stranger and always had something nice to say. Dad’s favorite passed time was fishing and hunting with Stacy, and his happiest time was fishing in Holmes Creek. Billy passed from life at home under hospice care and surrounded by the ones that meant the most to him. He will forever be missed and loved by the ones that knew him. Billy was the best husband, father, father-in-law and granddad that we all are lucky to have.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Dean and Adeline Clark; sister: Marynail Clark.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years: Gloria Ripka Clark of Chipley, Florida; sons: Ricky Clark (Tina) of Chipley, Florida, Stacy Clark (Lisa) of Chipley, Florida, Billy Joe (BJ) and fiancé (Misty Hall) of Bonifay, Florida; sisters: Bobbi Sanders of Chipley, Florida, Frankie Joyce of Chipley, Florida; brother: Tommy Joe Clark of Graceville, Florida; 4 grandsons: Austin, Nelson, Elijah, Gabriel; 1 granddaughter: Sabrina McClendon; 4 great grands: Colten, Slyna, Starla, Carson.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements