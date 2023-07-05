Bill Ray Giddiens Obit

Billy (Bill) Ray Giddiens passed away peacefully at his home in Chipley FL June 23, 2023. He was born February 24, 1939 in Panama City FL to Nellie Everitte and Christopher Giddiens.

Bill joined the United States Navy at an early age, retiring from the Navy in 1977. He then pursued a career with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department retiring after twenty years of service.

Upon marrying Kathleen (Kitty) Barfield in 1965 he took on the task of helping to raise five children as his own. A job he enjoyed and was successful in doing so. Bill loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and collecting firearms. He had a passion for reading and watching old westerns on television.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kitty, parents, stepfather Needham Carroll, three brothers Jerry, Charles, CJ and one sister, Merlene Windham. Also, preceding him in death are two sons Johnny and Ricky Clark, two nephews and one niece.

Bill is survived by one son Toby (Charli) Clark of Chipley FL, two daughters Diane (Dennis) Lacayo of Ponchatoula, LA and Terri Johnson of Sonora TX, one brother, Earl Giddiens and wife Melba of Marion, AL. Papa Bill will be greatly missed by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home. After the service the Immediate Family will have a Private gathering at their home.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the NRA or a charity of your choice.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net