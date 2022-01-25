Betty Lois Fears Obit

Betty Lois Fears passed from this life Monday, January 24, 2022 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley, FL. She was born in Washington County, Florida on December 12, 1930 to John “Jake” Thomas Pettis, Sr. and Thelma Pettis Hickman. Betty was a Homemaker for her family and owned Chipley Shoe Shop with her husband Wallace Lee Fears. She enjoyed working in her garden and was a member of the Chipley Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her parents: John “Jake” Thomas Pettis, Sr. and Thelma Pettis Hickman, her brothers: John Thomas Pettis, Jr (Lena), James “Buck” Pettis (Chitose), her sister: Arletha Pettis Williams (G.B.), her husband: Wallace Lee Fears, son: John Martin Fears, Sr. (Emily), her daughter: Betty Jeniece Fears, and her grandson: Terry Lee Fears.

She is survived by her brothers: Dennis Finch (Terri), Donnie Finch (Desiree), David Pettis (Cindy), Danny Pettis (Terisa), her sister: Joyce Pettis Carmichael, her son: Wallace Jerry Fears (Athena), her daughter: Julilee Ann Fears Conway (Sammy), her grandchildren: John Martin Fears, Jr. (Joleen), Jonathan Lee Fears, Joshua Conway, Abby Conway Rouslin (Sam), Jestiny Lee Fears (Josh), and Emily Ann Smith, and her great-grandchildren: John Carl Fears, Jackson Cole Fears, Mavery Jane Faulk, Alivia Mae Fears, Colton Cumbie, Madeline Rose Rouslin, Olivia Bell Rouslin.

Funeral service will be held 11:00A.M., Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Blue Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 10:00A.M. prior to the service.

