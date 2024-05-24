Betty J. Obert Corbin Obit

Betty J. Obert Corbin, 79 of Cottondale, Florida, met her Lord and Savior on May 24, 2024 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was of the Pentecostal faith and served her Lord and Savior for 51 years and never let her faith waiver. She was such an inspiration to so many. She was what every Christian should aspire to be. She truly cherished her family and never failed to call each of their names before the Lord.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Wiley and Millie Deese; her first husband of 11 years: John A. (Donnie) Obert Sr.; son: John A. Obert Jr.; son: Tobby E. Obert; second husband of 27 years, Elkin H. Corbin; grandson Seth Obert Corbin and great grandson Tristen D. Shaw; sisters Jeanetta Harris, Frances Strickland, Opal Watson, and Bama Broxten; brothers Houston Deese; Louie Deese and Dewey Deese.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Schelske (Kenny); daughter Brenda Yon (Chris); son John Corbin (Nichole); grandchildren: Stephanie Coleman (Scooter); Shawn Shaw (Amanda), Cassey Alford (Caz), Chelsea Corbin, Cheyenne Corbin, Auston Corbin (Brie), Jordyn Allen (Brandon); 18 great grandchildren; her sisters: Victoria Watson and Sarah Breedlove and brother Huey Deese; and a very special friend Barbara Osborne; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 from 5-7 PM and funeral will be Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 10 AM at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida. Arrangements by Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida