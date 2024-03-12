Bertha “Bebe” Rachel Chunn Ellis Obit

But now, O Lord, you are our Father; we are the clay, and you are our potter; we are all the work of your hand.” Isaiah 64:8

On March 7, 2024, Bebe Ellis joined her heavenly Father, her creator, and her work was complete. As an artist, Bebe approached life with an eye for detail and the ability to see the beauty in the world around her. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, love of family, and passion for her community.

Bertha “Bebe” Rachel Chunn Ellis was born on September 4, 1938, in Salem, Alabama, to Reverend Henry Frank and Louise Chunn. A preacher’s kid, Bebe and her family traveled throughout the United States through various assignments. She graduated from Vigor High School, and then she attended the University of Southern Mississippi. While at Southern Miss, she married her high school sweetheart Ole Ellis on August 23, 1957. They were happily married for sixty-four years.

During her husband’s military career, Bebe devoted herself to raising their children. Life as a military wife took her to places around the world and the United States such Washington, Germany, South Carolina, and Georgia.

She eventually fulfilled her desire to study art and painting. She attended the Greenville Museum of Art, Armstrong State College, and Georgia Southern University. Bebe was a gifted artist. She created and sold paintings, pottery, Christmas Santas, floral arrangements, ornaments, and various art pieces. In addition to art, her creativity was evident in other areas of her life, including her baking and gardening.

Bebe and her family eventually settled in Chipley, Florida, and made it their lifelong home. She opened the Blackburn House, a gift shop which served as a creative outlet for her art work. Bebe was also an active member of First United Methodist Church in Chipley, and she was an integral member of her community. She loved to serve and care for others, and she eagerly sought ways to support her friends and neighbors.

Bebe would be the first to tell you she was not perfect, but as clay is molded by a potter, she allowed her life to be molded and shaped by her heavenly Father. She lived with elegance, kindness, diligence, and remained surrendered to the will of God in her life. It is evident that God shaped her gifts and talents, and she worked hard to steward them for His glory.

Bebe is preceded in death by her parents Henry Frank and Louise Chunn, her sisters Frankie Wood, Dot Ballard, and Debbie Musser, and her husband Ole Ellis. She is survived by her brother David Chunn (Carol Dearman Chunn) and her four children Chris Ellis (Kim Hirst Ellis), Rachel Ellis Belser (Chauncey Belser), Terry Ellis (Paula Woodham Ellis), and Derek Ellis. Also, eleven grandchildren: Justin Ellis (Hollie Ellis), Allen Ellis, Ashley Ellis Taylor (Jason Taylor), Jordan Belser Horvath (Philip Horvath), Allison Ellis Davis (Alex Davis), Joy Belser Grace (Stetson Grace), Jenna Belser, Jamie Ellis Lee (Dylan Lee), Jessica Belser Newton (Christopher Newton), Kevin Belser, and Allie Ellis.

She is also survived by 20 wonderful great-grandchildren: Gavin, Grayson, Gibson, Griffin, Brookley, Jax, Baxley, Kenna, Jameson, Lyanna, Case, Colt, Cooper, Tessa, Reese, Boaz, Piper Joy, Theo, Graham, and Beckham.

The Ellis Family will receive friends for Visitation on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Reverend Jerry May and Reverend David Chunn officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made in Memory of Bebe to the Northwest Florida Community Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit Family Council.

