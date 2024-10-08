Bert Fravezzi Jr. Obit

Bert Lorenzo Fravezzi Jr., 72 of Graceville, passed from this life on October 5, 2024 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bert was born on April 22, 1952 in Canaan, Connecticut to Bert Fravezzi Sr. and Wetona Davis Fravezzi. He had lived in the Florida Panhandle since 1984, coming from Georgia, and was of the Catholic Faith. Bert served in the United States Army and then worked as an instructor for Florida Panhandle Technical College for over 37 years. He loved watching Nascar and enjoying peanut butter toast. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Bert Sr. and Wetona Fravezzi; first wife: Gloria Jean Fravezzi; one sister: Therese Holder.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18years, Kristine Fravezzi of Graceville, Florida; son: Bert “Trip” Fravezzi and wife Crystal of Chipley, Florida; two sisters: Dorothy Swane and husband Jeff of Nixa, Missouri, Italia Ferrell and husband Mack of Belleview, Florida; two step sons: Robert Sprague of Panama City, Florida, Michael Pearson of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren: Tyson Wade Fravezzi, Madison Jean Fravezzi, Taylor Pearson, Lauren Pearson, Robert Sprague Jr, McKennah Sprague, Myah Sprague.

Military honors will be rendered at 6PM Thursday, October 10, 2024 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with receiving of friends to follow immediately after until 8PM. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association.