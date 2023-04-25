Benjamin “Ben” Joe Brock Obit

Benjamin “Ben” Joe Brock, age 29 of Grand Ridge, FL passed from this life on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 5, 1993 in Marianna, FL to Billy J. Brock Sr. and Norma J. (Moody) Brock.

Ben was a loving father, loved his profession as a truck driver and enjoyed spending time at the beach.

He is survived by his parents, Billy Brock Sr. and Norma Brock of Cottondale, FL, his fiancé, Brandi Clemmons of Grand Ridge, FL, four daughters, Gracelyn Clemmons, Serenity Clemmons, Kaydence Clemmons, Kinsley Brock all of Grand Ridge, FL, two brothers, Bill Brock Jr. and wife Sadonia of Panama City, FL, Bobby Joe Brock and wife Jennifer of Alford, FL, three sisters, Jeannie Brock and husband Randy of Alford, FL, Jennifer Odom and husband Wayne of Alford, FL, Jessica Brock of Cottondale, FL, uncle, Wesley Brock of Chipley, FL, four nieces, Jeorgeann Odom, Serenity Brock, Jessica Brock, Jazmine Corbin, four nephews, Justin Odom, John Brock, Clayton Brock, Chris Corbin and a special niece and nephew, Noah Garrish and Oakley Garrish.

The family will receive friends for Visitation on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Flowers are being accepted or donations can be made to the family in Ben’s honor.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net