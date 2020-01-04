Andrew Franklin Bell, of the Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, Florida passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2019 at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Andrew was born in Graceville on June 17, 1941 to the late Lee and Melia Patterson Bell. Andrew worked as a mechanic with the Sony Corporation in Dothan for over 20 years and also Golden Peanut Corporation in Graceville for 20 years. He was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

A Home-going service will be 12 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Revs. Eddie Biss and Edwin Bell officiating. A private family burial will follow. James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends Monday at the church, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers-in-law Dave Garner, Leroy Golden and one nephew Douglas Dave Garner.

He is survived by four children Todd Bell (Tracie), Tina Golden (Tony), James Bell (Heather), Graceville, Sherri Bell, Indiana; three granddaughters Ashlyn Golden, Alana Golden, Adriann Golden, Graceville; five brothers Edwin Bell (Maxine), Bonifay, Benny Joe Bell (Brenda), George Bell (Casandra), Jackie Bell, Charlie Bell (Judy), Graceville; three sisters Nancy Garner, Lena Miller, Graceville, Bernice Golden, California; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.