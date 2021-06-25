Beauchamp obit

J.L. Beauchamp, Jr., 94, of Marianna, passed from this life on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his home.

J.L. was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County. He was born in the Alliance Community on Jan 13, 1927 to Lewis and Poca Beauchamp. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and graduated from Marianna High School and had retired from the State of Florida after many years of service. J.L. was a well respected farmer and cattleman. He was lovingly referred to as Unk or Uncle J. He was a kind and generous man who loved his family and was a friend to all that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Joicy Knight and brother, Bill Beauchamp.

He is survived by his dearly beloved, Junnell Creel, Grand Ridge and nephews and nieces, Jim Beauchamp (Lynne) Marianna; David Knight (Diana) Willamsburg, Va.; Debbie Combos (Spencer), Cary, N.C.; Brenda Morse (Larry), Marianna,; Linda Beauchamp, Panama City; Tim Beauchamp (Tracy), Marianna; Fran Scheel (Michael) Enterprise, Ala, eight great nephews, five great nieces, five great great nephews, four great great nieces and one great great great niece.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Monday, June 28, 2021 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Rob Davis & Mark Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha with James and Sikes Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.