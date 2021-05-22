Bearden obit

Mrs. Mary Ann Moore Bearden, age 69, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 21, 2021 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born July 9, 1951 in Bonifay, Florida to the late William Ocie Moore and Earnestine Singletary Moore.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by two brothers, Ocie Moore, Jr. and Olin Moore.

Mrs. Bearden is survived by her husband of 31 years, Randy Bearden of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Mitchell Finch and wife Bethany of Bonifay, FL and Michael Finch of Headland, AL; one daughter, Mindy Hayden and husband Brad of Pace, FL; three grandchildren, Alaina Finch of Bonifay, FL, Joey Marie Hayden of Pace, FL, and Nathan Hayden of Pace, FL; three sisters, Earline Pettis and husband Louie of Bonifay, FL, Jewell Covington and husband Horace of Panama City Beach, FL, and Frankie Everett and husband Jerry of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Jimmy Moore and wife Bonnie of Noma, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 24, 2021, at Carmel Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM at Carmel Assembly of God Church.