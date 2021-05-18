BCF trustees adopt plan for presidential succession and approve budget

The Trustees of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) met on the campus in Graceville for their annual meeting on May 18, 2021. The Board received reports on rebuilding efforts since Hurricane Michael and changes in the school’s curriculum. The items receiving the most attention in the meeting dealt with a plan for Presidential Succession and the approval of the 2021-2022 Operating Budget.

Recognizing the impact of COVID 19 during the last year and the growing competition in ministry preparation brought on by new and expanding programs, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen recommended an operating budget of $5,913,000 for the 2021-2022 session. This total represents a decrease of $87,000 from the school’s 2020-2021 budget. Most of the cuts came as the result of recent faculty retirements.

Kinchen also introduced the plan for Presidential Succession for discussion. “I want you to know several things about this plan,” stated Kinchen. “First, I asked for it. No one asked, suggested, or pressured me to ask for it. Last week I finished 31 years as President of BCF. This year, I will be 75 years old. I don’t think that I will have another 31 years to serve here. Therefore, it is a good business decision to have an orderly succession plan in place.” The BCF President further told the Board that this is a business decision for the institution. He assured them that this is not an announcement of his retirement. After several questions from members of the Board, the members approved the recommendation unanimously.

It was noted that since May 13, 1990, Kinchen has served as the President of The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville. With his unfaltering visionary leadership over the past thirty-one years, BCF has expanded its boarders far beyond what was ever imagined in 1943 when the school was actually established in Lakeland, Fla. The institution and community of faith are indebted to Kinchen and celebrate his anniversary as president.

For the past 78 years, BCF has successfully trained and equipped students for the task of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®.” With several name changes, new constructions, building upgrades, innovative degrees, retirements and personnel changes, the heart and soul of BCF has remained solid and the desire to “Tell the Story of Jesus” is stronger now than ever before. The rich history of the college and the achievements of the graduates that have passed through the doors have been graciously attributed to the years of faithful and deeply committed service of its president, trustees, faculty, and staff.

For more information on The Baptist College of Florida please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.