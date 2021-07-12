BCF Lakeland instructional site set to begin classes with new site administrator

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is excited to announce classes will begin in August at the BCF Lakeland Instructional Site located at Medulla Baptist Church with the new Site Administrator Stephen Thomas. The BCF Lakeland Instructional Site at Medulla, just off Polk Parkway on the South side of Lakeland, is equipped to train men and women for areas of ministry, service, and leadership. As BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen asserts, “NOW MORE THAN EVER, we need to prepare the next greatest generation of Christian leaders to change the world.”

Conversations for the Lakeland site were initially stalled when COVID-19 slowed the process; however, beginning August 16, 2021, BCF will be offering classes at the new instructional site. Through a culmination of months of prayer and preparation, the partnership between BCF and members of Medulla Baptist Church has taken root and the momentum for Christ centered, Bible based, affordable Christian Higher Education in Central Florida has arrived. During the fall semester, BCF will be teaching eight courses for Lakeland students: five are connect courses and three are led by local adjunct professors. Every class will be taught from a Christian worldview as students prepare to change the world.

According to Kinchen, Thomas will be onsite at Medulla Baptist Church located at 3930 Old Road 37, Lakeland, Florida to answer questions, recruit students, and work closely with faculty and students to help them reach their academic goals. Thomas comes to BCF from serving as an admissions counselor for Webber International University. He holds a BA from Clear Creek Baptist Bible College and was a pastor in Bartow for three years.

For more information on how you can be a student at Lakeland or if you know someone that might be interested in becoming a student at the BCF Lakeland Instructional Site at Medulla Baptist Church, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu and apply now.