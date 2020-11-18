BCF holds Senior Honors Day and plans for graduation

On Monday, November 16, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville held Senior Honors Day recognizing members of the Fall 2020 graduating class who achieved honor status and maintained a high Grade Point Average (GPA).

From the opening remarks by the Class President Josh Richards to the worship set performed by graduating Senior Asa Sellers, the entire service was filled with worship, praise, and thanksgiving for what the Lord has done in the lives of the 2020 graduates.

Unlike previous years, Senior Honors Day was held outside at “Grand Bobbie’s Pavilion” in Heritage Village. After the inspirational time of praise and worship, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen welcomed the faculty, staff, and students, and spent a few minutes encouraging graduates on their next step. He presented honor stoles and highest GPA certificates to those students with academic achievements. A special certificate and preaching Bible was presented to the Presidential Excellence in Preaching Award Winner Aaron Crawford.

Members of the 2020 Fall class are busy finalizing their plans for life after graduation. On December 4, thirty-seven graduates will be walking across the stage outside at the Pavilion having completed all of their requirements for graduation. There will be several 2020 May graduates participating in graduation service since their in-person commencement became a virtual graduation based on COVID-19 restrictions. The campus is already buzzing as the soon to be graduates are packing up their belongings and moving out of the dorm for the last time. While some will continue their education by pursuing a Master’s or Seminary degree, others will begin immediately serving in leadership positions in the areas of ministry, missions, business, education, music, and psychology.

Exciting new challenges will be faced by the new graduates as they fulfill the call of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®” For more information on Senior Honors Day or graduation at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.