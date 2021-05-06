BCF holds exciting Preview Day in Lakeland

The open-house preview day events held at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville each semester is a day filled with excitement for members of the faculty, staff, and student body as they welcome prospective students to the campus. However, on April 29, at Medulla Baptist Church in Lakeland, Fla., the one-day event offered two open-house preview day opportunities to meet the needs of the community and to provide a chance to meet as many prospective students as possible. Over 100 people, including faculty, staff, students, alumni, prospective students, and their families attended the first BCF Preview Day in Lakeland. “I want to thank everyone that made this event for The Baptist College of Florida’s Lakeland Preview Day happen,” stated BCF President Thomas A. Kitchen. “It’s a great new day in Central Florida and we are happy to be here.”

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the Medulla Activity Center, the doors opened to pastries, coffee, juice, and a special time for prospective students and their families to visit different booths and gather information on degree programs. Guests were greeted by friendly faces from the Graceville campus, heard about the different financial aid options, and were then able to determine if the BCF Lakeland campus was where they should continue their education.

After visiting the booths, the BCF premier musical group, One Voice, performed two songs and shared a few words from scripture. After a time of praise and worship, Kinchen led a panel discussion featuring faculty and staff from the main campus as they highlighted financial aid, transfer credits, degrees offered, and classes to be taught on the Lakeland campus. Kinchen concluded the morning event by presenting three scholarships to prospective students, as well as sharing his heart and vision for the Lakeland campus and inviting everyone to join BCF in this grand new adventure.

Around 5:00 p.m., the evening event started with food and fellowship in the activity center with exhibit booths around the wall, followed by One Voice leading worship in the Medulla Worship Center. Afterwards, Kinchen shared with prospective students, local pastors, church leaders, and BCF Lakeland adjunct faculty his future view for the success of the Lakeland campus. The panel discussion was offered once again for the evening attendees and scholarships were presented to seven prospective BCF students.

The faculty, staff, and students from the Graceville campus enjoyed the opportunity to meet with prospective students, church leaders, Christian schools, homeschoolers, and their family members. With the new addition to the BCF Family, the college will continue to provide Bible based, affordable Christian higher education to those individuals seeking to fulfill their call to ministry and service. For more information on The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.