BCF continues registration for Fall 2021

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is registering students for the upcoming fall semester encouraging prospective students and current students to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and select classes needed to complete their degree. Registration for current students and new students will continue until the official drop/add deadline, August 22. New Student Orientation activities are scheduled for August 12-13, with an exciting time of preparing new students for the first day of class on August 16.

BCF continues to lead the way with innovative and relevant degree programs preparing men and women for areas of leadership, service, and greater areas of responsibility. BCF offers degrees in missions, ministry studies, elementary education, education studies, history and social studies, history and social studies secondary education, psychology, music, business leadership, music education, missions with a concentration in aviation, Christian studies, general studies, and worship leadership. Information is also readily available on the three graduate degrees, as well as the growing online dual enrollment program for homeschoolers and private school juniors and seniors.

In addition to the faculty and staff championing the registered trademark of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®” by equipping, educating, and challenging students to make a difference in the lives of those around them, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen has announced the continued No Cost Housing Scholarship for students living on the campus in Graceville during the fall semester.

To view the complete list of courses established to train leaders to change the world, access the website at www.baptistcollege.edu or call the Admissions Office at 800-328-2660 ext. 460 where counselors are ready to assist.