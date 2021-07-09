BCF continues no cost housing scholarship program

According to Thomas A. Kinchen, President of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, the college will continue the No Cost Student Housing Scholarship Program through the next academic year (Fall 2021 and Spring 2022) due to the generosity of God’s people. The scholarship, which was a fundraising campaign initiated last fall to help families with the expenses of attending college during the financial hardships caused by the pandemic, will cover the dorm cost for single students living on-campus, and cover housing cost, except utilities, for students living in married housing.

BCF is ranked one of the most affordable colleges in the country; however, offering the housing scholarship to students is just another way of providing top-quality, Christian higher education at a very affordable rate. “When a student is able to study in residence on campus, they have the added opportunity to live in a unique Christ-centered community where they learn the academic material as well as learn how to live with other students, faculty, and staff who have surrendered their lives to Christ’s service,” stated Kinchen. “This supportive and challenging community is a place where faith is strengthened and lifetime friendships are made.”

In order to help students afford to live on the Graceville campus, Kinchen introduced the Housing Scholarship Program in the Fall 2020 semester. “My desire was to raise enough financial support for the scholarship that students would be able to enjoy the unique campus experiences without undue economic hardship,” stated Kinchen. “We are grateful to the Lord for how He has shown His generosity through His people so that we can continue to equip and prepare the next generation of Christian leaders that are “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®”

For more information on how you can be involved in the Housing Scholarship Program at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.