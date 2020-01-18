Baxley obit

Mrs. Mary Cathryn Baxley, age 84, of Bonifay, Florida went to be with her Lord on January 16, 2020 at her home. She was born November 17, 1935 in Luverne, Alabama.

Mrs. Baxley was preceded in death by her husband, William Allen Baxley Jr., her father, Dan William Holmes, her mother, Cubie Francis Cornett Gurganus, two brothers, Joe Dan Holmes and Lomax Holmes, two grandsons, Bobby Powell and Adam Gardner and a son-in-law, Farrell Kyser.

Mrs. Baxley is survived by six daughters, Judy Harris and husband Norman of Bonifay, FL, Glenda Kyser of Enterprise, AL, Freida Allain and husband Jeff of Umatilla, FL, Jeanette Register and husband, Bobby of Highland Home, AL, Celia Alexander of Bonifay, FL and Wanda Hill and husband, Scott of Enterprise, AL; 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Norman Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 2 PM at Peel Funeral Home.