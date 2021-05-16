Bauldree obit

Mrs. Artha Bauldree died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Artha, known by most as “mom”, was born August 29, 1930 in Alford, FL to Lenard and Della Griffin.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lenard Griffin; mother, Della Mayo Griffin; three brothers, Bert, Frank, and RA Griffin; four sisters, Julie, Margie, Jocyee, Price; her husband, James Edward Bauldree; two sons, James Earl and wife, Suzie Bauldree, and Michael Edward Bauldree.

Artha is survived by two daughters, Edna Smith and husband, Tim, Lisa Cogar and husband, John; two sons, William L. Baudree, Keith Bauldree and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Christopher Bauldree and wife, Heather, Jessica, Christina and husband, Jason, Ashley, Heather, Britney, Michell, Nichole, Danille, Hayden, Adam; one sister; four sister-in-laws, and one brother-in-law, 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A private family graveside service and burial was Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Salem Free Will Baptist Cemetery, Rev. Donnie Hussey officiated. James & Sikes Maddox Chapel of Marianna directed.