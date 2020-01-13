Barnes obit

Dennis Barnes, age 55, of Cottondale, passed from this life on January 8th, 2020.

Dennis was born on December 2nd, 1964, in Jackson County, Florida to Troy Azell Barnes and Voncile Benefield. He worked as a welder.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sons, Troy Barnes of Cottondale, FL, Michael Barnes of Louisiana, Buckie Barnes of Sneads, FL, Steven Barnes of Chattahoochee, FL; brothers, Roger Barnes of Cottondale, FL, Tim Barnes of Cottondale, FL, Keith Barnes of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Alford City Cemetery in Alford, Florida with Bro. Shane Martin officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, January 17th, 2020, at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.