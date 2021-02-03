Barfield obit

Nellie Jeannette Taylor Barfield, 82 passed from this life at her daughter’s home in Cottondale, Fl. Monday, January 25, 2021.

She was born in Lynn Haven, FL on October 3rd, 1938 to Joseph Lewis and Rosie Nellie Taylor.

Nellie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed being with all her family. She was devoted to her husband John and they shared a deep love for 66 years. She loved riding along working with John and arrowhead hunting as well as visiting their many friends in Chipley. One of their passions was being members of the North Bay Clan Creek/Cherokee Indian tribe. John was “Chief Yellowknife” and Nellie was “Blazing Star”. They loved going to Pow Wows and showing all their arrowheads and tools at the local schools and at Falling Waters legends festival every year.

Nellie is preceded in death by her parents and her husband John Barfield in 2016.

She is survived by one son, Leo Barfield (Adeane) of Tallahassee, three daughters: Jeannie Williams (Royce) of Cottondale, Caroline Davis Johnson (Joe) of Chipley, and Pamela Meredith (Rob) of Chipley; two brothers: Joseph Taylor, Rev. Buford Taylor, and one sister, Wondell Moody, all of Panama City; eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday at 2:00 P.M. January 28, 2021 officiated by: Rev. Buford Taylor at graveside in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Graceville, Florida. Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, Florida was in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.