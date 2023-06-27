Barbara Louise Smith Obit

Barbara Louise Smith, 83 of Cottondale, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2023, at Marianna Health and Rehab Center.

Barbara was born on April 25, 1940, to Oliver Smith and Elvie Woods. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida. Barbara loved spending her free time cooking a home cooked meal, fishing, and making flower arrangements. Most of all, she loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Oliver and Elvie Smith; husband: Earl A. Smith; daughter: Karen Johnson; brothers: Benjamin Franklin Smith, Charles Eugene Smith; sisters: Lucille Smith, Jeannie Gibbs, Maria Smith.

She is survived by her son: Raymond Smith of Cottondale, FL; daughters: Rene Park Hurst (Thomas) of Cottondale, FL, Rhonda Smith Shores of Kynesville, FL; sisters: Bonnie Odell of Douglas, GA, Paulette Odell of Douglas, GA; grandchildren: Lana Booth, Katherine Peterson (Jasma), Trey Bolton (Jessica), Chris Bolton, Jessica Henderson (Casey), Kayla Barwick (Josh), Mary Elizabeth Smith; 13 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held 10 AM Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Piney Grove Baptist Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida with Bro. Butch Wise officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 3-4PM Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.