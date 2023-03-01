Barbara Jean Penny Obit

Barbara Jean Penny, age 74, of Pinellas Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Magnolia Gardens Assistant Living Facility. Barbara Jean was born May 10, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Arthur Penny Sr. and Mildred Kynie (Coley) Penny.

A former beautician and artist, Barbara Jean had been a resident of Florida most of her life; she dearly loved her family and enjoyed drawing, coloring, arts & crafts, and animated movies.

Survivors include a brother Arthur Penny Jr. and wife, Barbara R., of South Pasadena, Florida; a sister, Ronda M. Haddock, and husband, Bo, of Plant City, Florida; two nephews; James Southall III of Mission Viejo, California and Joshua Haddock of Plant City, Florida, and many other family and friends throughout the State of Florida, and the U.S.

A Ceremony of Life will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Sapp Church, 2207 Sapp Road, Cottondale, Florida 32431. Rev. Dowling Penny will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, as Barbara Jean loved animals, the family suggests contributions to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA)

