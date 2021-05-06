Austin obit

Mr. Daniel Irwin Austin, age 64, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away April 28, 2021 at his home.

He was born August 14, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Charles Edward Austin and Louvenia Pitts Austin.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Austin was preceded in death by one sister, Judith L. Lutterman.

Mr. Austin is survived by one brother, John Austin and wife Margaret of Bonifay, FL; three nephews, John Lutterman, Travis Austin, and Trevor Austin; several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held 9:00 AM Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Carmel Assembly of God Church. Memorialization was by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.