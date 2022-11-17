Augina Collins Obit

Augina Collins passed from this life Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her home with her family. She was born in Chipley, Florida on December 14, 1933 to Clyde and Willie L. (Hyatt) Hodges.

She is preceded by her parents, her husband James Collins, son, Jerry Collins, brothers; James Hodges, Richard Hodges, Tony Hodges and Donnie Ray Hodges, sisters; Emily Lassiter, Ruby Hodges.

Augina is survived by two sons, Jimmy Collins of Houston, TX, Michael Collins and wife Donna of Chipley, FL, two daughters, Paulette Barrentine and husband Mike of Tallahassee, FL, Patricia Carlton of Chipley, FL, her siblings; Mary Majors of Texas, Dot Corbin of Gainesville, GA, Alice Wilkinson of Jasper, TN, Billie Collins of Chipley, FL, Kathy McGinnis of Tarpon Springs, FL, Bobby Greer of Lee High Acres, FL, David Hodges and wife Gayle of Ft. Myers, FL, Diane Fort and husband Steve of Ft. Myers, FL, Joseph Hodges and wife Linda of Lee High Acres, FL, 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Grace Assembly of God Church of Chipley, FL. Interment will follow in the Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Cemetery of Chipley, FL. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00P.M., Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Grace Assembly.

