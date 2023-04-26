Art and Literature Gallery at VHS

“Tonight, Vernon High School hosted its first annual Art and Literature Gallery Night at VHS in the auditorium. This event was sponsored by Vernon High School’s newly-founded Poetry And Art Club and featured student work across a variety of art forms, mainly poetry and visual art. The presenters were: Gabrielle Stanaland, who read two original poems; Tamia Potter (visual art), Kyle Johnson (poetry and art); Zephene Stephens (visual art); Ta’Liyah Brown (visual art); Xavier Brannon (visual art); and Emily Tice (visual art). Special thanks to the parents and guardians who showed up to support their students tonight. And a very special thanks to our school and district leadership: Mrs. Ellen Grainger, VHS principal; Mr. Joe Taylor, Washington County School superintendent; and Mrs. Cindy Johnson-Brown and Dr. Lou Cleveland, our school board members. Thank you all for a tremendous, inspiration-filled night!!!”

Mr. John Gibson

Photos: Rob Holley