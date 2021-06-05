Arndt obit

Jacob Gabriel Arndt, 22, of Lynn Haven, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 31, 2021 at Ascension Sacred Heart in Panama City, Florida.

Jacob was born on October 12, 1998 in Marianna, Florida, to Jonathan L. Arndt and Christy L. Clark. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was employed by Gulf Asphalt Company as a Project Coordinator.

A true servant of God, Jacob demonstrated his love for Christ with how he lived his life and served others. Jacob loved to study the Bible and routinely volunteered his time serving the church in many different capacities. He attended both Trinity Lutheran Church in Panama City, Florida, and the First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.

Jacob also enjoyed reading and studying history about Abraham Lincoln, drawing, listening to music, and most importantly spending time with his friends and family, especially his nieces and nephew. Despite his quietness, he was a very outgoing person who will be remembered as dependable and committed to those he loved. His love for life and people will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Wayne and Sandy Clark; paternal grandfather: Rev. Richard L. Arndt.

He is survived by his loving parents: Christy Truman (Kenneth) of Chipley, Florida, Jonathan Arndt (Christina) of Panama City, Florida; two brothers: Brenan Clark (Heather) of Sunny Hills, Florida, Kenneth Truman II of Mesa, Arizona; three sisters: Ashanti Arndt of Panama City, Florida, Genesis Lucas of Milton, Florida, Elizabeth Maloney of Mesa, Arizona; loving grandparents: Leila Arndt of Smithfield, Nebraska, AnnaJean Hembree of Panama City, Florida, Paul and Pat Burke of Dade City, Florida; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

A funeral service will be held 11AM Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1001 West 11th Street, Panama City, Florida, with Rev. Paul McComack officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Another funeral service will be held the following day 11AM, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Chipley, 1300 South Boulevard, Chipley, Florida, with Rev. Mike Orr officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mr. Derwin White of GAC for his continued support, as well as to the community for their prayers and special words during this difficult time.