Application deadline for Chipola Nursing Program

MARIANNA—Application deadline for Chipola College’s Fall 2020 Associate Degree Nursing program is Thursday, June 11.

All prospective students are encouraged to apply for admission by 5 p.m. on June 11. The Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program is nationally-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

A link to the application is available at: http://www.chipola.edu/instruct/Health-Sciences/ADN%20Admissions%20Packet_Fall2020.pdf

Applications should be emailed to Samantha Skipper at skippers@chipola.edu.

For information, email: skippers@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2316.