Landmark Park welcomes you to join the landmark Park Antique Tractor Club. This club has been established for tractor enthusiasts in the Wiregrass area to come together. If you have an interest in antique tractors and implements, this is the club for you. We have developed a structured list of members and have regular meetings here at the park. Members share pictures of their tractors, interesting articles, or trade/sell, and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls through out the year.

The club meets at 9:30 am on the third Saturday of each month in the library at the Landmark Park Interpretive Center.

Mention the Tractor Club for Free Admission.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the tractor club or want more information, contact David Jay at landmark Park,

334-794-3452, send an e-mail to david@landmarkparkdothan.com or attend a club meeting. Thanks! We look forward to you joining us.