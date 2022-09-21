ANNUAL FALL YARD SALE – September 30 and October 1- Rain or Shine!

The Chipley Woman’s Club will hold their Fall Yard Sale on Friday,

September 30 from 8:00- 3:00 PM and Saturday, October 1, from 8:00– 1:00 PM.

The Club’s Sale will be inside their clubhouse located at 607 North 5th Street.

There will be toys, holiday decorations, furniture, tools, appliances, electronics,

potted plants, dishes, linens, books, clothes, jewelry, purses, shoes, etc.

Any donations of items to the sale are welcomed and appreciated. Call 260-5896.