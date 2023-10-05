Annie Ruth Nabors Obit

Annie Ruth Nabors, age 86, of Wausau, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. She was born on February 17, 1937 in Birmingham, AL to the late Howard G. Nabors and Ollie B. (Davis) Nabors.

She has been a resident of the Washington County area since 2002 coming from Orlando, FL. She is also a member of Christian Haven Church of Wausau, FL.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Juanuta Nabors and Sherra Mitchell. Survivors include, three sons, William G. Hicks of Chipley, FL, Kerry D. Hicks of Longwood, FL, James P. Greene of Roam, GA, two daughters, Rebecca R. Mizelle of Wausau, FL, Cynthia G. Zabell of Chipley, FL, one sister, Sarah Richter of Coleman, AL, eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Reverend Ronnie Hagan will be officiating. Interment will follow at Wausau memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers Annie has requested that donations be made to Christian Haven Church 2612 Finch Circle, Chipley, FL 32428.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net