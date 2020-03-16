Anderson obit

Myrna Jean Anderson, age 63, of Ebro, FL passed from this life on Sunday morning, March 15, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 16, 1956 to the late Robert and Mary (Woodard) Williams in Panama City, FL.

Myrna was a very caring and loving mother and grandmother. She was also a devoted wife. She worked for Bay County at West Bay and she was a hard worker. She loved to yard sale, shop and to just get in the car and ride and go eat lunch. Myrna was a devoted friend. If she knew you needed help she was there to help. She enjoyed going to cookouts with her family and friends. She also loved cooking squirrels and deer meat for her husband, sons, and friends. She loved their dog Jake. Myrna will be missed by everyone. She might be gone from our sight but never from our hearts.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Matthew Anderson, brother, Bobby Williams, sister, Patricia Whiddon, father in law and mother in law, Millard and Maggie Anderson. Survivors include, her loving husband of almost 44 years, James Allen Anderson of Ebro, FL, son, Mark Anderson and wife Bambie of Panama City, FL, grandson, Jase Anderson, adopted grandchildren, Katelyn Courville, Bryan Courville, Jade Self, Kayla Bartlett, Jarred Bartlett, Bayley Bartlett, brother, Jimmy Williams, two brother in laws, Winnon Anderson and Wayne Anderson, sister in law, Joann Williams and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home at 9:00 A.M. with Reverend Rossie Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Gunlock Cemetery in Ebro, FL. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.