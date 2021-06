Raymond Karl Amos, 71, of Marianna, Florida, passed away on June 25, 2021.

He was born to parents Jannett Amos and Frank Amos, on August 30, 1949 in Garden City, Michigan.

Raymond and Lisa Amos were married in 1983 in Florida. Together they had 4 children: Daniel Amos (07/19/85-07/19/85), Amber Amos, Michael Amos, and Erica Amos.

Raymond is survived by Lisa Amos, wife, Erica Amos, daughter, Michael Amos, son, Amber Amos, daughter, Terri, daughter, Frank, son.

He was preceded in death by Jannett Amos, mother, Frank Amos, Father, Daniel Amos, son, Joey, son, several brothers and a sister.

James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.