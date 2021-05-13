America First Policy Institute announces additions to center leadership

Today, the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) announced the addition of the Honorable David Bernhardt, the Honorable Chad Wolf, and John Zadrozny to its already prolific and expansive roster of subject matter experts. Bernhardt will serve as Chairman for AFPI’s Center for American Freedom, Wolf will serve as Chairman for AFPI’s Center for Homeland Security and Immigration, and Zadrozny will serve as Director of AFPI’s Center for Homeland Security and Immigration.

“These total rock stars are exciting additions to the AFPI family, and their unique experiences at the forefront of the America First movement make them invaluable to the research and policy development we strive to execute,” said AFPI President/CEO Brooke Rollins. “I know that they are going to do incredible work in our continued fight on behalf of the forgotten men and women of our nation.”

AFPI’s Center for American Freedom researches and generates policies that protect American liberties, cut the red tape of burdensome regulations, and restore American governance as originally intended.

AFPI’s Center for Homeland Security and Immigration conducts research and develops policies to secure our borders, modernize our outdated ports of entry, and advance merit-based policies — first and foremost in the American interest.

The Honorable David Bernhardt

Chairman, Center for American Freedom

David Bernhardt grew up outside of a small western rural community, Rifle, Colorado, and serves as Chairman of AFPI’s Center for American Freedom. Bernhardt previously served as the 53rd Secretary of the Department of the Interior, where he furthered conservation stewardship, expanded opportunities for access to hunt and fish on public lands, drove common-sense regulatory change, and enhanced our Nation’s energy independence. Bernhardt also led the effort to enact the Great American Outdoors Act, which established the most consequential dedicated funding for maintaining critical facilities and infrastructure at our national parks, wildlife refuges, and recreational facilities in history. He also developed and implemented sweeping regulatory changes that were estimated to reduce regulatory burdens by more than $5 billion. Bernhardt is active in numerous charitable and business endeavors, practices administrative law, and enjoys the spectacular outdoors with his spouse, Gena Rae Bernhardt, their two teenagers, and two yellow Labrador Retrievers.

The Honorable Chad Wolf

Chairman, Center for Homeland Security and Immigration

Chad F. Wolf is originally from Jackson, Mississippi and grew up in Plano, TX. He serves as Chairman of AFPI’s Center for Homeland Security and Immigration. Prior to joining AFPI, Wolf served as the first Senate confirmed Under Secretary for Policy and Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). During his time at DHS, he successfully navigated numerous global and domestic challenges to the nation’s security – including COVID-19, civil unrest, numerous border and immigration crises, historic natural disasters, and threats to global aviation security. Wolf is a nationally recognized expert in counterterrorism, law enforcement, border security, immigration, emergency management, critical infrastructure, and economic security. Prior to his service at DHS, he spent over 10 years in the private sector helping clients manage risks and shaping policy outcomes on key legislative, regulatory, and commercial issues. He has received the U.S. Secretary of Transportation 9/11 Medal, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Distinguished Service Medal, and the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal. Wolf earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from Southern Methodist University and holds a Master’s Certificate in Government Contract Management from Villanova University. Wolf, along with his wife Hope, currently reside in Alexandria, VA and keep busy most days with their two teenage sons.

John Zadrozny

Director, Center for Homeland Security and Immigration

John A. Zadrozny is originally from New York and serves as the Director of AFPI’s Center for Homeland Security and Immigration. Prior to joining AFPI, Zadrozny served in several roles in the Trump Administration, including most recently as Deputy Assistant to the President in the Office of the Senior Advisor for Policy. Prior to his service in the Trump Administration, he spent six years on Capitol Hill, which included service as counsel to both U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Darrell Issa (R-CA). He also previously served in the George W. Bush Administration and as an Assistant District Attorney with the New York County (Manhattan) District Attorney’s Office. Zadrozny has a B.A. in History and graduated magna cum laude from Fordham University in the Bronx, New York, and a J.D. from the Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C. He lives with his family in the Commonwealth of Virginia.