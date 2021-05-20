Amberjack, gray triggerfish close June 1 in Gulf state waters

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack and gray triggerfish in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters closes June 1 and will remain closed through July 31, reopening Aug. 1.

Seasonal harvest closures help conserve Florida’s valuable greater amberjack and gray triggerfish populations and improve these fisheries for the future.

If you plan to fish for amberjack or gray triggerfish anywhere in Florida state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS. Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Learn more about recreational fishing at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations.”