Alto Carroll Obit

Alto Carroll, age 78, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was born March 11, 1945, in a home in Wausau, Florida to Samuel and Julia (Barfield) Carroll.

He graduated from Vernon High School in 1963 and joined the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War as a Staff Sergeant E5. In 1969, he married (Sharon) Janet Toole and they began their life adventure of 43 years. They built their home together, one block at a time.

They had two daughters: Cindy Melissa Cross (Justin) and Marcia Renee Main (Daniel). Alto was an electrician for 40 years as well a man who could fix just about anything. The family went on many adventures across the country and as the family expanded, Alto and Janet loved their grandchildren more than anything in this world.

He is survived by his daughters: Cindy Melissa Cross (Justin) and Marcia Renee Main (Daniel), grandchildren: Julia Renee Bremer, Ian Jameson Cross, Ari James Bremer, and Jenna Reece Cross. He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Julia (Barfield) Carroll, his wife Janet Toole Carroll, and his brother Orlanda.

The funeral service for Alto will begin at 2:00P.M. Tuesday, March 21, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel . Visitation will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida from 1:00P.M. to 2:00P.M. The service will immediately be followed by interment at Ferguson Cemetery in Wausau, Florida

