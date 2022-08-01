Allen Steve Joyner Obit

Allen Steve Joyner, 66 of Chipley, passed from this life on July 31, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 11, 1956 in Escambia County, Florida to Leo Joyner and Juanita Baxter Nelson. Steve owned and operated several successful businesses in Jackson and Washington County including J&J Service Center, The Auto Clinic, Beall Tire, and TLS Development. He was always thinking of the next adventure, whether it be business or play, and will be remembered by his family and friends as a very hard worker. Steve held a passion for antique cars, spending time in the outdoors wing shooting and fishing, and always included the ones he loved, especially his grandson, Ashton. Steve loved Washington County and served as both the County Administrator and County Commissioner. He attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father: Leo Joyner; step father: Charlie Nelson; beloved grandson: John-Allen Watson.

He is survived by his loving wife: Barbara Joyner of Chipley, FL; daughter: Marcey Watson (Travis) of Campbellton, FL; mother: Juanita Baxter Nelson of Chipley, FL; grandchild: Ashton Watson; brother: Tim Joyner of Chipley, FL; sister in law: Sandi Watson (Gene) of Slocomb, AL; brother in law: Larry Jackson (Carolyn) of Mobile, AL; niece: Cori Carter (Scott) of Valdosta, GA; nephews: Rob Watson (Michelle) of Cottonwood, AL, Ronnie Watson of Slocomb, AL, Kevin Watson (Misty) of Faydette, AL, Jay Pelham (Jessie) of Tallahassee, FL, Mike Jackson (Melissa) of Prattville, AL.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Bobby Haddock, Bro Mike Browning, and Ty Peel officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8PM Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Pallbearers asked to serve are his nephews Rob Watson, Ronnie Watson, Kevin Watson, Jay Pelham, Mike Jackson, and Scott Carter. Honorary pallbearers are Alan Bush, Tray Hawkins, Todd Abbott, Charles Kent, Jeff Massey, Kevan Parker, and Chris Hyatt.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.