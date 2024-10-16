Alice Louise Burkett Obit

Alice Louise Burkett, 74 years old, passed from this world on October 16, 2024 at her home in Greenwood, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudell and Lula Marie Ranew of Sneads, Florida; her late husband: Franklin Robert Burkett of Texas; her children’s father: Iven Dwane Hussey of Cypress; her granddaughter: Harley S. Hussey of Marianna, Florida.

Alice is survived by her children: Douglas Hussey (Diane) of Marianna, Ralph Hussey (Kelly) of Texas, Kim Reed (Jim) of Greenwood, Florida.

She has six grandchildren: Taryn Alaniz (Leo), Jonathan Hussey, Jeremy Hussey, Trista Hussey, Richie Reed (Jade), Brandon Reed (Casey). Alice also has fourteen great grandchildren: Gauge, Summer, Jasmine, Natalie, Kylee, Kennedy, Maggie, Cabella, Libby, Lincoln, Willow, Lilah, and baby Reed.

She has one sister: Marilyn Mabardy (Charlie); five brothers: Glen Ranew (Carolyn), Vadin Ranew (Vickie), Alton Ranew (Karen), Steve Ranew (Peggy), Tim Ranew. Numerous nieces and nephews that she loved.

Alice is cherished by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and was loved by many.

Alice was very talented; she loved to craft, draw, and paint. She was a hardworker. She was a movie attendant at the old Marianna Drive-in, worked for the Division of Forestry, School Bus Driver for Jackson County, and also worked for her family’s Drywall Company. Her greatest job was caring for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as she was their rock and the glue that has held her family together.

Funeral service will be held 3PM Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Obert Funeral Home, 731 Kirkland Road, Chipley, Florida 32428 with Bro. Wendell Hayes officiating. Obert Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2-3PM at Obert Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all who gave time to help with Mom’s care. In lieu of flowers please send any monetary donations to Obert Funeral Home in her honor.