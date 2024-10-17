Alice Lou Merchant Obit

Alice Lou Merchant, age 86, of Cottondale, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 31, 1938 in Cottondale, FL on the family homestead to the late Melton C. Braxton and Clara (Toole) Braxton.

Alice grew up on her family farm in Cottondale, FL where she and the rest of her siblings were born. She always was the slowest at picking cotton when telling her stories. Alice attended Cottondale School and went on to marry her sweetheart Coy Ray Merchant. They built a beautiful life together until his passing in 2018. She was the perfect example of a woman and a wonderful homemaker. She was godly and an excellent mother to her children. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren immensely.

She is preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her loving husband, Coy R. Merchant, one daughter, Gina Merchant. Survivors include, one son, Cory R. Merchant of Sautee Nacoochee, GA, one daughter, Sandra Dilmore and husband Ray of Cottondale, FL, five grandchildren, Alisa Porter of Cottondale, FL, Krisa Dilmore of Cottondale, FL, Jessica Merchant of Sautee Nacoochee, GA, Miranda Merchant of Cottondale, FL, Emma Merchant of Sautee Nacoochee, GA, seven great grandchildren, Eden Porter, Canaan Porter, Kori Lewis, Kinidi Early, Marley Early, Isabella Paille and Grayson Merchant. She is also survived by her sister on laws, Leverne Pushcar, Barbara Golde, Margie Braxton and one special niece, Susan Barfield.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be held at the Cottondale Assembly of God Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a Special Thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice and Liz Krauser, Rebecca Fielder, Lekeria Williams for all of their love and compassion during these hard times

