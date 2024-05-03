Alice Gertrude Hoffmann Bullivant Obit

Alice Gertrude Hoffmann Bullivant, 80, passed away on April 17, 2024, while maintaining her yard in the pristine condition that was her custom. Alice was known for her naturally vibrant red hair, her meticulous organization, and her blunt and honest personality. She was born on February 22, 1944 to Alfred and Gertrude Lange Hoffmann. Alice and her two brothers were raised by her mother in her hometown of Edison, New Jersey. She moved to Flemington, NJ with her husband upon the birth of her first child, and finally to Wausau, Florida in 1985 with their family of five.

Alice graduated from Edison High School in 1962. She then attended St. Vincents Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her Infant Care Certification. While in the program, each student was assigned an orphaned baby to care for as their own, and Alice would tell the story of “her” baby, David, and how upon his adoption, she was so upset that the nuns put her in touch with the young boy’s new parents. She talked about this baby for years and, more than 50 years later, was delighted to finally track him down through social media. She worked in the maternity ward of St. Peter’s Hospital until she became a stay-at-home mom after the birth of her first child and opened her home to care for the children of other working moms. She was very active as a member of the United Presbyterian Church and Chior in Flemington, NJ until her move to Florida. In Florida, she worked in various child care settings and the restaurant business, the majority of which was at Granny’s Country Kitchen in Chipley. Her final job before retirement was working in the infant room at Wausau Assembly of God. Over the years she was a member of various different clubs, most recently the Wausau Garden Club. Alice made clothes for herself, her young children, and her daughter’s dolls and later crafted individual Christmas ornaments for her daughter and grandchildren every year. She enjoyed various types of crafting such as painting ceramics, sewing, cross stitch, puzzles and more. Along with photos of her loved ones, the walls of her home were filled with her completed puzzles and sewing projects, and plants of all kinds graced her living spaces. Alice was as an avid doll collector, meticulously cataloging and caring for her impressive doll collection. She was also a huge NASCAR fan and her family knew they’d have to schedule time with her around any televised NASCAR races. She loved to cheer for her all-time favorite driver, Jeff Gordon.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Dawn Alycia Bullivant Smith, her husband, John, and Dawn’s three children: Andrea Smith Brienen (husband Ben), Allison Smith, and Kyle Smith. She was excited to meet her first great grandchild, Rosalina Evelien, who was born to Andrea in January of this year. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick “Rick” Ellsworth Bullivant, her sons Brian “Goober” Scott Bullivant and Christopher “Bugger” Frederick Bullivant, her mother, Gertrude Lange Hoffmann Bullivant (yes, you read that correct, long story), her brother James “Jimmy” Hoffmann and, very recently, her oldest brother Robert “Bobby” Hoffmann.

Alice Bullivant’s family requests the presence of all who knew her at a Celebration Of Life on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 3:00 pm CST at Brown Funeral Home (1068 Main Street, Chipley, FL). Her friend Reverend Roger Dale Hagan will be officiating. Her family would love to for you to share any amusing stories of Alice you have with them. Dress comfortably as you come to celebrate and remember.

I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world. – John 16:33 ESV