Agnes C. Long Obit

Agnes C. Long, age 85, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. She was born in Dundee, Mississippi on October 3, 1937 to Ephraim and Arbie May “Chaspeen” Graham.

Agnes is preceded by her parents, her husband; John D. Long, her daughter; Helen Luechy, her brothers and sisters; Mary, Janey, H.G., Dorothy, Nancy Jo, Martha Jo, Bubba and Buelah Mae. She is survived by her children; June Long, Jimmy Long, Maggie Lions, John Long and Ethan Long, 6 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Graveside Service for Agnes will be held 10:00 A.M., Monday, July 24, 2023 at Sapp Church Cemetery with Visitation being held at 9:30 A.M.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net