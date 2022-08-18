Agnes Brannon Taylor Obit

Agnes Brannon Taylor, 82 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2022 in Dothan, Alabama.

Agnes was born on April 7, 1940 in Cottondale, Florida to Jesse and Maebell Holley Brannon. A lifelong resident of Jackson County, Agnes worked as an Educator for 30 years at Cottondale High School. Of the Christian Faith, she was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale. Agnes had a true servant’s heart and did special mission work from 1992-2007 for Campers on Mission. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jesse and Maebell Brannon; brother: Willie J. Brannon; sisters: Mildred Lanier, Myra Jean Broome, Aundris McHargue, Bertha Robinson, Hazel Opry, Hattie Capshaw, and Ophelio Brannon.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Charley F. Taylor Jr. of Cottondale, Florida; son: Michael “Skip” Taylor of Marianna, Florida; daughter: Donna Taylor; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 3PM Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Rich Elligson and Rev. Roger Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family would also like to extend a sincere thank you to her nieces Christen Sego, Cheyenne Mays, and Kristina Hodges for their outstanding care of Agnes during the final days of her life.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Campers on Mission.