AFPI announces Lou Holtz as chair of the Center for 1776

Today, the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) announced the addition of the legendary college football coach, Lou Holtz to its growing roster of thought leaders and subject matter experts. Coach Holtz will serve as Chairman of AFPI’s Center for 1776.

“Lou Holtz is a living legend who embodies the grit and enduring spirit that makes our country great,” said AFPI President/CEO Brooke Rollins. “He has been a relentless fighter on behalf of the America First movement and his deep well of knowledge is a critical addition to our team as we continue to research and develop policies that embrace the lessons and spirit of our Nation’s rich history.”

AFPI’s Center for 1776 works to affirm and celebrate America — not as an aesthetic act, but as a moral statement. Our work aims to promulgate American values in our educational institutions and through our Nation’s citizens — not as a look back at the past, but as the foundation of our future.

The complete bio for Coach Holtz can be found below.

For interview inquiries, please email press@americafirstpolicy.com

Lou Holtz is originally from East Liverpool, Ohio, and serves as the Chairman of the Center for 1776. Lou Holtz has established himself as one of the most successful college football coaches of all time. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in history from Kent State in 1959, a Masters’ degree from Iowa in arts and education in 1961, and has received numerous honorary doctorate degrees. During his time at Kent State, Holtz enrolled in the Army ROTC and later served as an Officer in the United States Army Reserves. He played linebacker at Kent State for two seasons before an injury ended his career. In addition to his extensive career as head football coach for several universities including: Notre Dame, William & Mary, Minnesota, Arkansas, and North Carolina State, he was the head coach of the NFL’s New York Jets. He later was a college football studio analyst on ESPN and is currently in his second year with SiriusXM Radio as a Co-Host for two sports programs. In 1996, the Holtz Charitable Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed. The Foundation seeks to provide scholarships to trade schools. On Dec. 3, 2020 Lou was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his contributions to our society by President Donald J. Trump. Holtz is the father of four children, grandparent to nine children, and he currently resides in Orlando, Florida.