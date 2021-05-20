AFPI and TPPF submit comments on proposed rule that promotes anti-American propaganda

Today, the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), the State of Texas, and the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) submitted public comments to the U.S. Department of Education’s “Proposed Priorities: American History and Civics Education.” These proposed funding priorities will encourage America’s schools to inculcate their students with partisan and ideological anti-American propaganda. The Department’s proposed priorities promote indoctrinating America’s school children with radically divisive, extremist, and inherently flawed theories. The adoption of the Proposed Priority 1 would perpetuate the use of substandard civics education programs in public schools, further augmenting disengagement and misinformation among our citizenry.

Upon submitting the public comments, AFPI President and CEO Brooke L. Rollins stated, “Proponents of these radical civics education programs have one goal in mind: to teach our children to be ashamed of our country. They want to teach a history that never happened and redefine our Nation as one founded on racism and slavery, and ignore the shared struggle for liberty and equal rights that defines us. Parents everywhere should be concerned, and AFPI will continue to stand up against these efforts because our children simply deserve better.”

Click here to read the comment submitted by AFPI, the State of Texas, and TPPF.