Addie Ann Cartledge Christmas Obit

Addie Ann Cartledge Christmas, 87, of Cottondale, Florida, passed away Sunday July 14, 2024. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Robert Bruce Christmas, Sr.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday July 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Chipley, Florida. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church prior to the service. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Addie Ann was born March 28, 1937, in Cottondale, Florida to William and Orene Cartledge. She graduated from Cottondale High School, attended Chipola College and Berry College in Rome, Georgia. She briefly taught elementary school in Altha, Florida before marrying Robert Bruce Christmas Sr. They began their life together in Gainesville, Florida where Bruce continued his education and then moved to Orlando, Florida with the U.S. Extension Service in Orange County. In 1968, they returned to their home community and raised their children in the Chipley and Cottondale area.

She supported her husband’s work in agriculture and its value to society. Bruce and Addie Ann invested in the youth organizations of 4H and FFA and her commitment to the promotion of agriculture is well known as she was honored to receive the 2021 Distinguished Service Award from Florida Farm Bureau for her and Bruce’s lifetime commitment to agriculture. She served as President of the Chipley Woman’s Club. As an active member of First Baptist Chipley, she served in many capacities including teaching Sunday School for many years. Addie Ann’s most important influence in the community was likely unseen by most in her daily walk and conversations with Jesus. She was truly a woman in continual fellowship with God and exemplified to her husband, sons and community; Proverbs 31:10 “An excellent wife, who can find? For her worth is far above jewels.”

Addie Ann Cartledge Christmas is survived by her four sons, Stuart Christmas (Teri) of Tallahassee, Florida, Robert Bruce Christmas, Jr. (Mira) of Tampa, Florida, Jonathan Christmas (Elizabeth) of Cottondale, Florida, and Scott Christmas (Kim) of Taylorsville, Kentucky; her 18 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chipley Woman’s Club or First Baptist Church of Chipley.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net